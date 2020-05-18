Shabana Azmi Opens Up About Her Health & Recovery After Accident, Claims She's 90% Okay

Shabana Azmi had met with a nasty accident earlier in 2020. Since then, she has been steadily recovering from the aftermath. She is currently in quarantine just like all of us. After the shocking incident which had occurred on the Mumbai-Pune-Expressway, Shabana Azmi has come out and opened up about her health to a leading daily. Take a look at it here to know more.

Shabana Azmi on her health and recovery

Shabana Azmi came out and expressed that she has majorly recovered fro the shocking incident that had happened with her on the Mumbai-Pune-Expressway. While talking to a leading daily, she revealed that she has recovered 90%. She then added that she still has some pain in her arms and palms. She also said that the reason for this is the whiplash on her neck. Shabana Azmi also expressed that doctors are telling her that it might take a few more months to heal. She then added that it is miraculous that she survived without breaking bones. She then added that she has broken her shoulder, wrist and her foot in the past.

Shabana Azmi then expressed a few things from the day of her accident. She expressed that Javed Akhtar was in a different car and that her vehicle reportedly collided with a truck. She expressed that Javed saw her covered in blood. She also added that Javed had his heart in his mouth till she reached the ICU. She then expressed that she is happy as she does not remember anything. She also thanked her fans for all the prayers and blessings she received during her crisis.

In her time in quarantine, Shabana Azmi was seen promoting an NGO and also writing a heartfelt message for it. She wrote "I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard. Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years.

They need to raise funds and raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , picking a name on their page, posting your image with the name you've picked, and donating via the link in their bio. I nominate @nanditadasofficial @reallyswara @divyadutta25 @sandymridul @urmilamatondkarofficial to lend their voices and help out. #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness". Take a look at the post here.

