Injured Shabana Azmi To Be Discharged Soon, Confirms Javed Akhtar

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who was injured after her car hit the rear-end of a truck at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Saturday is recovering fast and would soon be discharged from the hospital.

A report in a media publication quoted the actress's husband, Javed Akhtar saying, “There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

READ: E-way Accident: Police Records Statement Of Shabana Azmi's Driver, No Arrest Yet

As per reports, Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were traveling together, while their car rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 pm. The 69-year-old actor is reportedly still undergoing some tests and treatments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also issued a statement on the unfortunate accident suffered by Shabana Azmi.

While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the terrible accident, Shabani Azmi, on the other hand, suffered injuries and bruises on her face. While Bollywood stars rushed to visit Shabana at the hospital, fans on social media also conveyed their wishes for Azmi's speedy recovery.

The accident took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, as their Tata Safari SUV rammed into a truck, suffering significant damage. Shabana Azmi was photographed with heavy bruising on her face, while the deployed airbags were also evident.

READ: "Shabana Azmi Is Doing Much Better Now", Says Actor-director Satish Kaushik

When did the incident take place?

The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, confirmed Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck.

READ: Shabana Azmi Injured In A Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

READ: Shabana Azmi Accident Update: Raj Thackeray Visits The Actress In Hospital; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.