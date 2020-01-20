The Debate
Shabana Azmi Accident Update: Raj Thackeray Visits The Actress In Hospital; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Shabana Azmi is now stable after her accident at the Mumbai-Pune highway. Raj Thackeray visited her in the hospital. Read on to know more about the whole story.

shabana azmi

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. Azmi was severely injured in the accident and was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel, along with the driver. The two were later referred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Along with the several Bollywood actors, Raj Thackeray, the chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, also visited Azmi at the hospital to enquire about her health. Read on to know more about the whole story and what the celebrities had to say about Shabana Azmi’s health.

Raj Thackeray visits Shabana Azmi at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

On January 19, 2020, Raj Thackeray was seen visiting Kokilaben Hospital to inquire about the health of noted cine star Shabana Azmi, after her road accident. A member of the party took to social media handle and posted the video of the same. The video of Thackeray visiting the hospital has gone viral on the internet. Here is the link to the Twitter post.

According to the reports, Azmi has got minor injuries on her nose, and other injuries are not visible as of now. She is currently undergoing treatment. The popular actress is said to be in stable condition right now. The police officials stated that she and her driver were injured in an accident near Khalapur, on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. They are currently investigating the matter, and are taking down statements from the eyewitnesses and the drivers. Fans of the actor are glad that she is stable and safe now.

