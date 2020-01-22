Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Shabana Azmi's Health, Thanks Well-wishers For Their Concern

Days after the unfortunate accident that severely injured Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi, her husband and popular lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter account to post an update on her health. He confirmed the actor's recovery and revealed that she has been recovering well and is likely to be shifted out of the ICU into a normal room on Thursday. He also thanked all his friends and well-wishers for their concern about Shabana Azmi's health.

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

According to a media report earlier today, veteran actor Shabana Azmi who was injured after her car hit the rear-end of a truck at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Saturday has been recovering fast and would soon be discharged from the hospital. As per reports, Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were traveling together, while their car rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 3:30 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also issued a statement on the unfortunate accident suffered by Shabana Azmi.

While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the accident, Shabani Azmi, on the other hand, suffered injuries and bruises on her face. While Bollywood stars rushed to visit Shabana at the hospital, fans on social media also conveyed their wishes for Azmi's speedy recovery.

Details of the accident

The accident took place at around 3:30 PM on Saturday, as their Tata Safari SUV rammed into a truck, suffering significant damage. Shabana Azmi was photographed with heavy bruises on her face, while the deployed airbags were also evident. The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, confirmed Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

