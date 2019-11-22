Wedding Lehengas: A Guide To Glam Up The Perfect Wedding Look According To Body Shape

Almost every girl must find this relatable that picking a right lehenga according to your body type is not that easy. To find yourself the right one that fits well and highlights your assets is a task that can be quite challenging. Choosing the appropriate lehenga may seem like a simple enough method to others, but did you know? Irrespective of how far you are from your “ideal weight”, your body shape remains constant. There is a way to dress it up intelligently. By knowing this, you can highlight your best features and shift focus away from the areas you do not want to highlight. Know the following guidelines before going for that perfect lehenga you want.

Rectangle-shaped

Girls with a rectangle-shaped body are typically defined as having little to no waist definition. Their hips and bust are approximately at the same width. Fat is stored evenly throughout the body. Choose a wide, full skirt in a stiff, fabric-like Raw Silk to add volume at the bottom. Pair with a blouse that is low and plunging to create the illusion of curves.

Apple-shaped

Apple-shaped girls also have little to no waist definition. They carry weight around their midsection and chest. Their rib cage and back appear wide. While looking for the lehenga, empire length styles with deep necklines that will enhance your bridal look if you are a to-be bride. Go for soft fabrics like chiffon or georgette to bring out the feminine side of you. Longer length cholis with a U or V cut from the hem will add balance to your attire. Avoid still fabrics like brocade or tissues as they give a very flat look to your body. Wear a bra that lifts your bust as well.

Hourglass-shaped

Your waist is defined and your curves are well proportioned. Whereas, your full hip-line and your full bust-line are of the same width. Girls with hourglass body shape can consider themselves lucky as this is considered to be the ideal body shape because it has even proportions. These girls can wear almost any kind of lehenga. Full-ghera or fish-cut, short choli, net dupatta, heavy embroidery on all or any parts of the lehenga, this is probably the only body shape that can glam up every combination. The rest is up to you!

