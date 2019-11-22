Neem Benefits: Amazing Life-saving Benefits Of The Medicinal Herb

In the world of Ayurveda and especially in India, neem is one of the most used medicinal herbs. It has been a part of major traditional remedies that dates back to centuries ago. Also known as Azadirachta Indica in English or ‘Neemba’ in Sanskrit, the neem tree is a pure example of how nature holds both, the problem and the cure. Proven to be the home to more than 130 different biologically active compounds, it is an effective anti-viral and anti-bacterial product along with being a powerful immuno-stimulant.

Basically, neem leaves are said to have anti-bacterial properties which is why it works wonders on infections, burns and any kind of skin problems. It is known to destroy the bacteria that cause infections, stimulates the immune system and encourages rapid healing. Here are some benefits of neem that you must know.

Keeps cancer at bay

Neem has many incredible medicinal benefits, but one of the most important ones is that it kills cancerous cells. According to biology, every person has cancerous cells in their body. Leading to harmful habits such as drinking alcohol and smoking constantly are known to increase the risk of cancer. Based on statistical analysis, researchers say that drinking a bottle of wine a week carries the same lifetime cancer risk as up to smoking 10 cigarettes a week. This leads to the activation of cancer cells in the body. Consuming neem every day keeps the number of cancerous cells in the body within a certain limit.

A woman planning to conceive should not consume neem

Conceiving is a process of creating an embryo by fertilizing the egg. It is recommended that if a woman is planning to conceive, she should not consume neem as there will be excess heat in the body. If heat increases, certain changes will happen in the system, women will notice this more often than men. Once they begin to consume neem daily, some women may find that their menstrual cycles become shorter. In that case, drink more water. If having more water is not enough to reduce the heat, add a small amount of lemon juice to the water. One must know that only a certain amount of neem is to be consumed on a daily basis, as excess is also harmful.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.