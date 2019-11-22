Jojoba Oil Benefits: How It Can Work Wonders On Your Skin And Hair

The Jojoba plant is a hearty, perennial plant typically found in the harsh, desert climates of North America. It not only kills most bacteria and fungal organisms but also produces a nut with many healing properties. Usually, the nut of the Jojoba plant is made into an oil that is gentle enough to mix with other essential oils. Many people use Jojoba oil as a part of their skin and hair care routine, and there are good reasons for that. There is plenty of evidence supporting the use of pure Jojoba oil as a remedy for acne, dry skin and countless hair problems. Scientifically, the shelf life of Jojoba oil at room temperature is two years.

Benefits for skin

The moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties of Jojoba oil make it ultra-healing for most common skin problems. A German study showed the healing properties of Jojoba oil on face masks. These clay facial masks were a part of a cosmetic procedure and could treat lesioned skin and mild acne. The oil contains wax esters that make it a good repair option for skin conditions like acne. Jojoba oil is often used in skin moisturisers. The oil is known to help maintain the skin’s outer layer of keratin and keeps your skin supple.

Using Jojoba oil is quite simple. After cleansing and toning your face, pour five to six drops of Jojoba oil on your palm and spread evenly onto your face in circular motions. Anecdotal evidence states the use of Jojoba oil for treating chapped lips, but this is not established. In studies, Jojoba oil has shown effective action against certain fungal species and various pathogens. Dermatological research also suggests that oil can help relieve the inflammation associated with fungal infections.

Also Read: Wedding Essentials: List Of Things You Must Do Night Before The Ceremony

Also Read: Rajasthan: Kota Holds Mesmerising Grand Canyon Of India, Garadia Mahadev Temple

Benefits for hair

Certain anecdotal evidence also suggests Jojoba oil as a hair growth product. Reportedly, you can add this oil to your hair conditioner which gives added protection against dry hair and split-ends. The moisturising property of Jojoba oil also treats dry scalp and dandruff. Some patents of shampoos include Jojoba oil as one of the essential ingredients. Jojoba oil contains important fatty acids that render in its healing properties.

Also Read: Winter Soups: Hot Tasty Beverages To Try Out To Stay Healthy This Cold Season

Also Read: Facial Treatment: Home Remedies And What To Avoid After Getting A Facial Done\

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

