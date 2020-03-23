Shaheed Diwas 2020: Bollywood Films That Were Inspired By Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru are among the most influential revolutionaries in India. In their fight for freedom, they lost their lives on 23 March 1931. The day is noted as Shaheed Diwas or Marty’s Day in the country to honour them. Bollywood has taken inspiration and made movies to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. Read to know about them.

Movies on Bhagat Singh

Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh

The first film based on the life of Bhagat Singh was Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. It was released in 1954 and was directed by Jagdish Gautam. The movie stars Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Ashita Mazumdar and Smriti Biswas.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Released in 1963, Shaheed Bhagat Singh was the second film made on the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh. It stars Shammi Kapoor as Bhagat Singh along with Shakeela, Premnath, Achala Sachdev and Ulhas. It was directed by K N Bansal.

Shaheed

Directed by S. Ram Sharma, Shaheed was released in 1965. It became one of the most prominent Indian patriotic films. It stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain in lead roles. The film won Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 13th National Film Awards. Song like Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna and O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola became iconic.

Shaheed-E-Azam

Released in 2002, Shaheed-E- Azam is directed by Sukumar Nair. It stars Sonu Sood as Bhagat Singh with Raj Zutshi, Binnu Dhillon, Manav Vij and Dev Dill. In the same year, two other movie on Bhagat Singh were released.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

Bobby Deol stars as Bhagat Singh, with Sunny Deol as Chandrashekhar Azad and Rahul Dev, Vicky Ahuja as Sukhdev and Rajguru, respectively in 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. The film was directed by Guddu Dhanoa and was released in 2002 on June 7. It clashed with one other film based on the same story, it is given below.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh was released in 2002, on the same day as March 23,1931: Shaheed. It stars Ajay Devgn as the titular character along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra and others. The movie received several accolades including two National Awards. However, both the same day releases failed at the box office.

Rang De Basanti

The modern take on the legendary story of Bhagat Singh is Rang De Basanti. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra it released in 2006. The film has an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and Alice Patten. It received rave reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office.

