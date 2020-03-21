When Is Shaheed Diwas? Dates, Why It Is Observed Across The Country & Other Details

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is observed across the nation on multiple days to pay homage to the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Due to multiple dates, people often get confused with one question - when is Shaheed Diwas? Observed every year, Martyr's Day is mainly observed on two dates in India. Read on to find answers to questions like when is shaheed diwas and why it is observed. Also find information about Shaheed Diwas date:

When is Shaheed Diwas? Why and How is it observed?

When is Shaheed Diwas observed in the country?

Shaheed Diwas is observed in the country on many days to honour the death of freedom fighters and soldiers and other people who lost their lives. Two of the most important days when Martyr's Day is observed is January 30 and March 23. It is observed on March 23 to honour to death of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. Martyr's Day is also observed on January 30 to honour the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

Why is Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) observed on March 23?

January 30 is observed as Martyr's Day to honour the death of Mahatma Gandhi. Shaheed Diwas, on the other hand, is observed on March 23 to honour the sacrifice of three extraordinary freedom fighters of India. Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers. They came forward at a very young age and fought bravely for the independence of India. They went on to become an inspiration to the youth of the country.

How is it observed?

To honour the martyrs of the nation, several other days are also declared as Sarvodaya or Shaheed Diwas. On January 30, the President, the Vice President, and the Prime Minister of India get together at the Rajghat at the Samadhi of the Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute by putting a garland of flowers over the statue of the Mahatma Gandhi.

An honourable salute is also given by the armed forces personnel and inter-services contingent to pay respects to the martyrs. A 2-minute silence is also observed as a tribute to the people who lost their lives.

When is Shaheed Diwas observed in the country on other days?

January 30 - January 30 is also observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas across the country as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On January 30, 1948, Gandhiji was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House. This day was declared as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas by the Government of India.

July 13 - Martyr's Day is observed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13 in remembrance of the death of 22 people. These people lost their lives in 1931. They were killed by the royal soldiers while demonstrating siding with the Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir.

November 17 - Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed in Odisha on November 17. This day is observed for the death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai. Also known as the Lion of Punjab, he played an important role in the freedom struggle of India against the British.

November 19 - Shaheed Diwas is observed in Jhansi on November 19. This day marks the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She also sacrificed her life during the 1857 revolt.

