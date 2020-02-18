Important Days In March 2020 That Will Help You Plan The Month Accordingly

India is the country that is home to many festivals of several ethnic groups. As a result, numerous important days follow throughout the year. The diversity of the country brings forth several occasions of celebrations, holidays, and more. Everyone participates equally in every occasion that comes. Apart from the traditional events, many formal events of the country or the world come time and again in the form of moments of celebration.

Important days in March 2020 have a mix of many formal and traditional events. Some of the occasions are auspicious for many religious groups and many special days in March 2020 are celebrated internationally. Here is a list of the important days in March 2020 that you would need to know in order to plan the month properly.

Important Days in March 2020

March 1, 2020 – Zero Discrimination Day & World Civil Defence Day (First Sunday of the month)

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated globally every year. It marks the importance of living life with dignity regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, skin colour, height, weight, etc. The symbol of Zero Discrimination Day is a 'butterfly'. On the other hand, World Civil Defence Day is celebrated every year to bring forth the attention of the world for the importance of Civil protection and to pay tributes to all the efforts and sacrifices that went for fighting against disasters related to the same.

March 3, 2020 - World Wildlife Day & World Hearing Day

These days are celebrated globally on March 3. The World Wildlife Day will be celebrated in 2020 under the theme "Sustaining all life on Earth", encompassing all wild animal and plant species as key components of the world's biodiversity. World Hearing Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness across the world.

March 4, 2020 - National Safety Day

National Safety Day is celebrated by the National Safety Council of India. This special day of March is celebrated to make people feel safe from several national issues like financial loss, health problems and more.

Also Read | Best travel books that are a must-read for all who love to travel

March 8, 2020 - International Women's Day (Second Sunday of March)

This day marks the celebration for the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. It also depicts and portrays gender equality and hopes to eradicate any form of gender discrimination. Purple is the colour which symbolises women internationally and people generally are encouraged to wear this colour to commemorate this day.

March 9, 2020 – Holika Dahan

This is supposed to be amongst the most important days of March 2020. This Hindu Mythological event celebrates the victory of good over evil. The date of this auspicious event keeps on changing every year.

March 10, 2020 – Holi

Holi is the traditional festival of India, widely known as the festival of colours. It is celebrated for the safe return of Lord Vishnu’s biggest worshipper, Prahalad. Every Indian step out of his/her home to enjoy Holi with their loved ones with Gulaal and Thandai.

March 13, 2020 - No Smoking Day

No Smoking Day is observed every year on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness about the harmful health effects of tobacco via smoking and to encourage people all over the world to quit smoking.

March 14, 2020 – Pi Day & International Day of Action for Rivers

On 14 March, Pi Day is celebrated around the world. Pi is a symbol used in mathematics to represent a ‘Constant.’ It denotes the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter which is approx. 3.14. The world also celebrates the International Day of Action for Rivers on March 14. This day, people are urged to raises voice to protect rivers and demand for improving the policies for Rivers.

March 15, 2020 - World Consumer Rights Day

This important day in March is celebrated every year for raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. This day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected. It also enables the consumer to fight against social injustices.

March 16, 2020 - National Vaccination Day

National Vaccination Day is celebrated in India to reminisce the day when first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given. It is also celebrated as National Immunisation Day (IMD) which is an attempt to increase awareness for the eradication of polio from the planet earth.

March 20, 2020 - International Day of Happiness

International Day of Happiness is being celebrated since 2013 to make people aware of the importance of happiness in their lives. The UN has initiated this by including the Right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness in the Internal Law for Human Right.

March 21, 2020 - World Forestry Day & World Down syndrome Day

World Forestry Day is celebrated every year to raise public awareness about the importance of the forests to balance the life cycle on the earth. World Forestry Day is also known as the International Day of Forests. It was first celebrated in Europe.

On the other hand, World Down Syndrome Day was introduced in 2011 to raise awareness about people with certain speciality. Down syndrome is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement in human which results in variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics or health.

On 21st March, World Poetry Day is also celebrated every year to recognise the unique ability to make poetry and encourage people who are creative enough to capture life poetically.

March 22, 2020 – World Water Day

World Water Day marks one of the most important days in March for the entire world as it raises awareness of freshwater shortage as a world crisis. It was recommended to celebrate it in 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janerio. And then, in 1993 the first World Water Day was celebrated.

March 23, 2020 - World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated every year to attract the attention of the world towards the changes in the weather and climate of the Earth for the safety and wellbeing of society.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's favourite destinations, travel tips, and many more; Find out here

March 24, 2020 - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

TB is amongst the most dangerous diseases that have threatened the life of many humans across the globe. World TB Day is celebrated to reminisce and appreciate the date when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes TB, in the year1882. From this day, the world progressed in eradicating and fighting this hazardous disease.

March 27, 2020 - World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day helps in raising the importance of the art form of Theatre as well as other forms of talents. It also acts as a wakeup call for governments, politicians and institutions to recognise the value and significance of Theatre and also to bring forth the point of the potentiality of the art form to contribute to the state's economic growth.

Also Read | Best jungle resorts in India that every travel enthusiast must visit

Important Days in March 2020:

Date Name of Important Days 1 March Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day 3 March World Wildlife Day, World Hearing Day 4 March National Safety Day 8 March International Women's Day 9 March Holika Dahan 10 March Holi 12 March Mauritius Day 13 March No Smoking Day 14 March Pi Day, International Day of Action for Rivers 15 March World Consumer Rights Day 16 March National Vaccination Day 18 March Ordnance Factories Day (India) 20 March International Day of Happiness, World Sparrow Day 21 March World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Poetry Day 22 March World Water Day 23 March World Meteorological Day 24 March World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 27 March World Theatre Day

Also Read | Best travel books from 2019 that will satisfy the wanderlust in you