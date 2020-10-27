'A Suitable Boy' Shooting Location: Where Was The Ishaan Khatter Starrer Filmed?

A Suitable Boy has received a lot of positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The Tabu and Ishaan Khatter starrer has portrayed a sensitive issue in the previous century. While a lot is being said about the story, there is also a fancy among many about the locations in which this series was filmed. Let us learn more about the A Suitable Boy and its shooting locations and themes.

Where was A Suitable Boy filmed?

The series was shot in different locations. One of the most prominent A Suitable Boy shooting location is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Some of the streets and alleys of Lucknow as well as Kanpur provided some great themes and settings to capture the post-partition era. The scenes where the river Narmada shown in the series was shot in the town of Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Image credits: A Suitable Boy Trailer

The fictional Brahmapur University that was shown in the series was actually shot in King George Medical College in Lucknow, which also happens to be one of the academic centers in Uttar Pradesh. This location was used in the scene where Lata meets Kabir, his initial love interest, in her university.

Where era is A Suitable Boy set in?

A Suitable Boy is based in the post-partition era when the 200-year-old British colonialism ended with partition. This series shows a newly-independent India which is approaching its first elections. The time when Indians were coming out of the catastrophic effects that the partition had on their psyche. The norms and aftermath of the partition on the society and the economic effects because of it is also shown in this series.

What is the story of A Suitable Boy?

Based on the novel by Vikram Seth with the same name, A Suitable Boy shows the stories of four different families over the period of nearly two years. The plots and sub-plots within the series explores much of the visual representation of India back in the year 1951. Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor play the lead roles on this series.

