On Ishaan Khatter's Birthday, Take His Trivia Quiz To Check How Much You Know The Actor

Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday on November 1. The actor, who turns 25 this year, started acting from a very small age. He first appeared in brother Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, released in 2005. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, take Ishaan Khatter's trivia quiz below and prove you are his true fan.

Ishaan Khatter's Quiz

Q. 1 In the year 2019, Ishaan Khatter won 'Best Male Debut' award at Filmfare Award for THIS film. Can you guess the film?

Beyond the Clouds Dhadak A Suitable Boy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi

Q. 2 Ishaan Khatter was an assistant director of one of Shahid Kapoor's films. Guess the film's name.

Kabir Singh Phata Poster Nikla Hero Udta Punjab R... Rajkumar

Q. 3 Ishaan Khatter and Jhanvi Kapoor's film Dhadak was a remake of which film?

Guru Devdas Mumbai Pune Mumbai Sairat

Q. 4 Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy is adapted from a novel written by?

Salman Rushdie Vikram Seth Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Chetan Bhagat

Q. 5 Ishaan Khatter is a son of THIS television and Bollywood actor. Guess the actor's father's name.

Shahid Rajesh Pankaj None of the above

Q. 6 Ishaan Khatter is a trained dancer. He learned his dance from which dance school?

The World Of Dance Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute Shiamak Davar's academy. Fictitious Dance Academy

Q. 7 Which director did Ishaan Khatter assist while shooting the independent film, Half Widow, released in 2017?

Danish Renzu Abhishek Chaubey Anurag Kashyap Karan Johar

Q. 8 Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in THIS film opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a comedy film.

Coolie No. 1 Atrangi Re Hera Pheri 3 Phone Bhoot

Q. 9 Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the Bollywood film Khali Peeli. Which female actor played Ishaan's love interest?

Jhanvi Kapoor Tabu Ananya Pandey Tanya Maniktala

Q. 10 To whom does Ishaan consider his idol in dance?

Shahid Kapoor Michael Jackson Usher Les Twins

Ishaan Khatter's Quiz Answers

Q. 1 - 1

Q. 2 - 3

Q. 3 - 4

Q. 4 - 2

Q. 5 - 2

Q. 6 - 3

Q. 7 - 1

Q. 8 - 4

Q. 9 - 3

Q. 10 - 4

