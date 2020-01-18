Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s Maternal Grandmother No More, Latter Pens Emotional Post

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem passed away recently. In an emotional post, Ishaan remembered his Nani and wrote that he was blessed to have her in his life and said that he will always carry a small piece of her vast presence. The 24-year old actor wrote that she will never be forgotten whose life was deeply impacted by her presence.

Ishaan's father Rajesh Khatter (ex-husband of Neelima Azim) also wrote, "An accomplished woman, her zest for life was infectious, she and her husband Anwar Azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi . U will always be in our hearts." Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Anshula Kapoor, and other celebrities also expressed their condolences.

Sharing three pictures of his grandmother, Ishaan wrote: “In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom,” he wrote.

