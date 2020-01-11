'Tabu Is Mesmerizing': Ishaan Khatter On Why Their Onscreen Romance Was Easy For Him

Bollywood actor Tabu will be seen in the role of a courtesan Saaeda Bai in Mira Nair's BBC One Series titled A Suitable Boy and her co-star actor Ishaan Khatter cannot stop raving about the actor.

In a candid conversation with actor Neha Dhupia on her radio podcast show No Filter Neha, Ishaan revealed that he thinks Tabu is mesmerizing as a person which made it easy for him to romance her in the upcoming series. He revealed that his role as a besotted lover became easier for him to play because of the charming actor Tabu.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is better than Sara Ali Khan, says 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan will be essaying the character of Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair's onscreen adaptation of Vikram Seth's book A Suitable Boy. His character is poised to develop an attraction towards Tabu's portrayal of a beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai. The actor went on to express his excitement for people to see them onscreen.

Read | 'A Suitable Boy' brings out a new connection between Ishaan and Shahid

The Dhadak actor also opened up about his decision to opt for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy over Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children as he revealed that a lot of critical thought had gone in making the decision.

He also acknowledged that the kind of work that both films required had been completely different from each other and unlike anything that Ishaan had ever done before. However, he is grateful that he could be a part of the Mira Nair film as he revealed that at one point he was uncertain of getting the role.

Read | Ishaan Khatter finally found his true love in this male actor!

About the film

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies and directed by Mira Nair. The 1993 classic book by Vikram Seth revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh and Amit.

Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, at a time when the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. The series is scheduled to release in June 2020.

Read | Ishaan Khatter reveals how he enters Shahid's house, and there's a headstand involved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.