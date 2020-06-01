Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid And Kareena Are All Smiles In THIS BTS Pic From 'Jab We Met'

Deemed as one of the most iconic films of both Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Jab We Met released over a decade ago in 2007. However, the cult romantic-comedy still tops the watchlist of a lot of Bollywood fans till date. Recently, an unseen BTS photograph of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor from the sets of Jab We Met surfaced on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are all smiles as they pose with a fan on the sets of Jab We Met

The cult rom-com Jab We Met marked the fourth film of the former couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor together back then. Before, Jab We Met, the duo shared the screen space in 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Fida. Shahid and Kareena's 'Jodi' is known to be one of the most-iconic on-screen pairs of Bollywood with their sizzling chemistry that managed to sweep the audience off their feet every time they shared the screen together. However, Jab We Met is not only one of the most successful films that the iconic duo has starred in together, but it has also managed to establish a special place in the hearts of the audiences like no other.

Recently, an unseen pic of the Chup Chup Ke actors surfaced on social media. In the photograph, both Shahid and Kareena were all-smiles as they posed for the camera with a fanboy on the sets of Jab We Met. All the Jab We Met fans might remember the iconic 'Chutte Nai Hai Mere Pass' dialogue of Kareena Kapoor from the film when she gets stranded on a railway station after missing her train. Kareena is seen sporting the same outfit in the BTS photograph which she wore in that scene from the film.

Check out the photo below:

(Image credit: Bollywoodaccess Instagram)

After Jab We Met, the iconic duo shared the screen space in 2010's Milenge Milenge which did not really impress the audience much. Although Shahid and Kareena starred in the superhit black comedy crime drama Udta Punjab in 2016, the former couple did not share one scene together in the film. On the career fronts, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in the upcoming period drama titled Takht. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in director Gowtham Tinnanuri upcoming sports drama titled Jersey. The film is a Hindi adaptation of 2019's Tollywood film by the same title and the same director.

