Shahid Kapoor To Play Modern Version Of Mahabharat’s 'Karna' In Rakeysh Mehra's Next?

Shahid Kapoor has been riding high on success after Kabir Singh and fans have been eager for his new projects. According to a news portal, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is keen on getting the actor on board for a modern remake of Mahabharat's Karna. This has gotten fans excited and even thrilled so as to watch the actor on the screen once again.

Shahid Kapoor to play a modern version of Mahabharat’s 'Karna' in Rakeysh Mehra's next?

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in an earlier interview with a news portal, confirmed that he really wishes to work with Shahid Kapoor. Hence now, a source told a news portal that things seem concrete between Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Shahid Kapoor as they may sign a film together. The source also revealed that the film will not be a period drama but will have a contemporary twist to it. Shahid Kapoor has not signed the film just yet but the conversations between him and the makers have been ongoing for a while. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself has also been in talks with certain studious to collaborate with Shahid for the project.

According to a news portal, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has always wanted to make a film on Mahabharat's Karna as it fascinated him. The source told the news portal that the director has waited a long time to make such a film and things finally seem clear for the makers. The source mentioned that Karna has always been a subject of fascination for the collaborators. They had even shared this idea with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra a while ago. However, due to the involvement of many characters, it seemed impossible at the time. According to the news portal, the makers have taken one subject from the idea into consideration but have not had any concrete decisions yet.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s last film was a tremendous success and garnered him immense praise. Kabir Singh, despite having mixed reviews from critics and a few sections of the audience, managed to do well at the box office. Shahid will appear next in the film Jersey where he will play the role of a cricketer. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid had been training intensively which had gotten fans excited to watch the film.

