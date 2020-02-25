​​​​​​​Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Whopping Net Worth Will Shock You; Details

Shahid Kapoor, who dipped his toes in Bollywood with his debut film Ishq Vishk in 2003, is one of the finest actors in the industry at the moment. In his journey of two decades, the actor has carved a niche for himself with his impressive roles in movies like Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider, and Kabir Singh amongst others.

Shahid Kapoor took the internet by storm when he broke the big news of tying the knot with Mira Rajput. Shahid celebrates his 39th birthday today, February 25. According to the latest report, the New Jersey actor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's combined net worth is will blow your mind.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's combined net worth

Only recently, Shahid and Mira made headlines as the news for their fancy Rs 56 crore Worli apartment was all over the internet. Moreover, some reports also claim that Shahid owns a Yamaha MT01, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Mercedes Benz GL Class, Porche Cayenne GTS, Jaguar XKR – S and Black Range Rover Vogue. The actor has opened up about his passion for cars in several interviews.

The same report says that Shahid owns two apartments in Mumbai which has a yearly turnover of Rs 250 crore. Interestingly, the New Jersey actor also has a house in Delhi, his childhood home, where he lived with his mother and maternal grandparents for over a decade.

Moreover, Shahid Kapoor's recently released film Kabir Singh reportedly made over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Now, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's combined net worth is reported to be approximately Rs. 200 to 250 crore. A report suggests that Mira Kapoor’s net worth is somewhere around Rs 86 lakhs.

Earlier, Shahid and Mira had reportedly met Gauri Khan for the interiors of their new abode. Pictures of the duo at Gauri Khan's luxurious store in Mumbai spread like fire. Take a look.

Born to veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor has time and again proved his mettle as an actor in the film industry. Today, Shahid and Mira are considered to be amongst the most adorable couples in B-Town. Close to being together for five years, the duo now have two adorable kids - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

