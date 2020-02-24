Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Plans For His 39th Birthday Celebration

Shahid Kapoor recently enamoured Indian audiences with his stellar performance in the character drama, Kabir Singh. Not only was the film a box office success but it was also highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Shahid Kapoor is now set to star in the upcoming sports drama, Jersey, where he will play a cricketer for the first time in his acting career. The actor will also be celebrating his 39th birthday tomorrow, on February 25, 2020. During a recent interview with a news organisation, Shahid Kapoor revealed how he will be celebrating his upcoming birthday.

How does Shahid Kapoor plan on celebrating his birthday?

When asked how he would celebrate his birthday, Shahid Kapoor answered by saying that he would be celebrating by shooting for his upcoming film in Chandigarh. Shahid Kapoor added that he might get a little time off once his family was there. Once his family finally arrives, he will spend some time with them. Shahid Kapoor revealed that his 39th birthday would be a working day, as he was in the middle of a schedule and did not want to take a break.

Later in the interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked about his personal and professional goals for the new year. He said that success and failure came and went but the family was a priority for him. Shahid Kapoor added that to sustain a career that was long, you needed to stick to the basics and you needed to stay connected with yourself as a human being. He felt really fortunate that he had two kids and his wife by his side.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the original Telugu film. Jersey is set to release on August 28, 2020.

