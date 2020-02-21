Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Breakup With Shahid Kapoor: 'A Lot Happened In Our Lives'

From Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai, John-Bipasha to Ranbir-Katrina, Bollywood has seen the breakup of many it-couples. One such couple was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The two were in a serious relationship and had done quite several films together like Milenge Milenge, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

But the two parted their ways in 2006. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s estranged relationship is one of the most-talked-about love affairs of Bollywood. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilt some beans about the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her breakup with Shahid Kapoor: It was destiny

In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor got candid and spoke about her journey in Bollywood and spilled some beans about her break up with Shahid Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that a lot had happened in their lives while shooting for Jab We Met. Kapoor revealed that she was offered Jab We Met when she was busy shooting for Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Tashan. The actor shared that it was Shahid Kapoor, who requested Kareena Kapoor to take up the role of Geet in Jab We Met and motivated her to give the film a thought.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Numbers That Will Bring Life To Any Party

Kareena added that even though the then-couple parted ways, the movie managed to work like magic on the audience. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Jab We Met changed her career and Tashan changed her life, as she met the man of her dreams and married him. The actor also revealed that destiny had a huge game to play. Kareena and Shahid were last seen together in Anurag Kashyap's Udta Punjab.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Kareena's recent film, Good Newwz has worked wonders at the box office, as the film has officially become Kareena Kapoor's most successful venture post-pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Hrithik Roshan Dance Songs Will Take You Down The Memory Lane; Read

As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. The actor has also been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The True Begum Of Bollywood And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.