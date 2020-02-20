The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The True Begum Of Bollywood And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly the Begum of Bollywood and these latest pictures from a bridal photoshoot are the proof of it. Read more to see the pictures.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a celebrated actor in Bollywood with her many films striking gold over the years. She is also considered as a revered fashion icon by her fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans with her looks be it a glamourous photoshoot or a simple gym look or an airport look. This time the glamourous Begum of Bollywood is making the headlines for her amazing bridal magazine shoot.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Hrithik Roshan Dance Songs Will Take You Down The Memory Lane; Read

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays Like A Style Diva In THESE Bright Colour Outfits

She is seen carrying the amazing royal bridal outfits with ease. From pastel colours to printed and pink ensembles, she has rocked it all in the latest photoshoot. Her fans are showering her photos with love and support in the comments section. See the pictures here.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Numbers That Will Bring Life To Any Party

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Achievements Throughout Her Bollywood Career

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED