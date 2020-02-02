Shahid Kapoor's Best Kurta Looks That You Must Check Out

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood who has played several intense and diverse roles. The actor upscaled his game with his bad boy look in his last film, Kabir Singh. From Jab We Met, Kismat Konnection, 36 China Town, Dil Bole Haddipa to Haider and now Kabir Singh, Shahid has shown how his talent has only increased.

Kapoor was a heartthrob back with Jab We Met and remains a heartthrob even now. Fans have been obsessed with Shahid for a long time and want to see more of his films. Here are some of Shahid Kapoor's best Kurta looks that are totally drool-worthy.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram: Best Kurta looks

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram is filled with some great stylish looks that young men can take some inspiration from. Kapoor's ethnic kurta looks are perfect for those wedding events and one can easily adapt to his style. Shahid's fans cannot get over his indo-western quirky kurta looks that he has smartly paired with various trainers.

