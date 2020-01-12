Shahid Kapoor Spotted Wearing A Mask, Says, 'Jersey Has Taken A Little Bit Of My Blood'

On January 10 it was reported that actor Shahid Kapoor was injured during filming for his upcoming movie "Jersey". Shahid who has been shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of a Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh, got struck by a ball during the rehearsal shot, a source close to the makers said. As Shahid returned to Mumbai, fans wondered if his face was injured because he was spotted wearing a mask at the airport.

Confirming the same, Shahid took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. He said, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

About Shahid's injury

"Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor," the source told the news agency.

The actor will not be shooting for the next few days as he has a heavily bruised lower lip. He will resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed, the source added. "Jersey" chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. "Jersey", which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, will release in August this year.

(With PTI inputs)

