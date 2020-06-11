Shahid Kapoor Extends Financial Aid To 40 Background Dancers Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details

Shahid Kapoor has reportedly transferred funds to background dancers with whom he had worked in various films. According to a report by a leading daily, amid the COVID-19 crisis, Shahid Kapoor transferred money to the bank accounts of around 40 dancers with whom he had worked in the past in movies like Ishq Vishq and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. In an interview with the leading daily, Raj Surani, a former Bollywood dancer who now helps dancers to connect with filmmakers, shared that Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers.

He also shared that the actor extended support to almost 40 dancers and also stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months. Raj Surani further said that they shortlisted dancers from the days when Shahid Kapoor started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in bad condition and may not be working right now, he added. Adding to that, he said that they have included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shandaar and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. As per the report, Shahid has till now helped 20 dancers from choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan's group and 20 from choreographer Bosco Martis' troop.

Shahid Kapoor has previously collaborated with Ahmed Khan for a few songs and has even worked in his films Fool N Final and Paathshaala. Bosco Martis and Shahid Kapoor have also worked in several movies together including Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Jab We Met. Interestingly, he also started his career as a background dancer.

Amitabh Bachchan also extended support amid COVID-19 crisis

Amitabh Bachchan's team has now started distributing over 2000 dry food packets, 2000 water bottles and about 1200 slippers daily from May 9, 2020, to the migrant workers who are leaving Mumbai for going to their native places. Bachchan's team also came with the idea of facilitating migrant workers travelling to Uttar Pradesh with buses and are sending over 10 buses to UP from Haji Ali this Thursday. They have also partnered with various agencies and local authorities to distribute countless numbers of face masks and sanitisers. In addition to that, they also donated more than 20,000 PPE kits to hospitals, police stations, BMC offices and several funeral places.

