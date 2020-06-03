Are Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput At Radha Soami Satsang In Beas? Video Goes Viral

Are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their kids Misha and Zain residing at Radha Soami Satsang at Beas (Amritsar) amid lockdown? Well, the video going viral on social media suggests so. A small clip has been circulating featuring the couple having a meal at the dining area.

The video also shows nannies wearing masks and could spot their son Zain and Misha's voice in the background. According to the reports, Shahid and his family left for Beas in March as Mira's grandparents reside there.

Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises in Punjab

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises. A source confirmed that Shahid left for Beas with wife Mira Rajput and their two children on March 17, because her grandparents live there. "He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children," the source added.

Meanwhile, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Dera has been shut down following the government's order which requires all religious places of worship to stay shut down. However, the people who have houses in the Dera premises have been allowed to stay here.

Reportedly, the Dera Beas has also offered all its Satsang centres across the states to the Punjab Health Minister to convert them into isolation wards amidst the coronavirus in India. Shahid Kapoor had returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh where he was shooting for the film Jersey which came to a halt due to the coronavirus in India. Shahid Kapoor soon left Mumbai for Beas along with his wife Mira Rajput and his children.

