Smriti Irani Prefers Shehnaaz Gill's Tommy Video Over 'Pawri' Trend, Shares Hilarious Post

Union Minister Smriti Irani is recent to join the viral Pawri trend where she took to Instagram and shared Shehnaaz Gill's viral Tommy video and expressed her love for "desi Tommy over Pawri". "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" is the latest trend that exploded on social media after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared her video over the weekend and it got accelerated after musician Yashraj Mukhate created a mash-up from the clip. Laying emphasis on the desi video, Smriti jokingly asked fans to focus on Shehnaaz’s feelings.

Smriti Irani's take on 'Pawri' viral trend

Yashraj Mukhate had created a catchy mashup using Pakistani influencer Dananeer's now-famous dialogue which has been viewed 4.3 million times on Instagram. But while the remix received several likes from the people, Smriti Irani revealed that she prefers one of his earlier creations that features Shehnaaz Gill.

In her post, Smriti Irani shared Yashraj Mukhate's hit 2020 video that featured a remix of Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's viral dialogue, "Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta." Smriti towards the end of her post asked her fans and followers to forget the “Pawri” trend and think about Shehnaaz Gill's feelings instead. “When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri ... I know I am late to the #Pawri but (better late than never)...p.s — #Pawri छोड़ो Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho,” she wrote on Instagram.

Interestingly, the Pawri trend emerged after Pakistani influencer Dananeer shared a video while showing off her “pawri” which she accentuated and literally meant “party” in the middle of the road. Interestingly, many assumed that pawri is just how she says it. However, the caption of her post explained the context of the video. interestingly, Dananeer shared the video to take a dig at Borgors. ‘Borgors’ in Pakistan is a stylisation of ‘burgers,’ a tag used for an upper-class of people trying desperately to mimic western culture, mannerisms and accents.

