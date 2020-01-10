Shahid Kapoor Has Begun Preparing For The 'Jersey' Remake In Chandigarh; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor gave his career's biggest hit last year with Kabir Singh and is set to make a comeback on the big screen as he is now gearing up for the remake of a Telugu blockbuster.

The actor will be seen playing a cricketer in his upcoming film Jersey and has been busy preparing for the role for a while now. After first sharing a picture of himself in an all-cricketing-paraphernalia, the actor has since been posting photos and videos from his prep. He had also shared a video from a pitch in Mumbai where he had been preparing for almost two months.

Shahid Kapoor has been sharing a series of BTS pictures while learning the nuances of cricket. The actor is now in Chandigarh shooting the film. Here's a recent picture that was posted through his handle:

Jersey remake - About the film and cast

According to reports, Jersey is set in and around Chandigarh during the mid-’90s. The film will be shot at real locations, and a part of the shoot which had to be shot outdoors and on live locations has already been shot last December.

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also helmed the original film. The plot follows the journey of a failed cricketer who looks to revive his career and pursue his ambitions.

Jersey will star Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's love interest and Pankaj Kapur will play his mentor. Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on 28 August 2020.

Image credits: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

