Shahid Kapoor Dons Santa Suit For Christmas, Wife Mira Calls Him A 'fit Santa'

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned Santa Claus for his kids Meesha and Zain this Christmas. The actor's wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared the picture of the fittest Santa on her Instagram account in which Shahid donned the typical red and white costumed with a big fake beard.

"Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge. Happy Holidays," she captioned the picture.

On the occasion of Christmas, Mira also posted a cute photograph of daughter Misha Kapoor along with her little cousins. The children can be seen posing and having fun in front of a tractor. Mira Rajput captioned this post with the words "Time capsule" as the mothers and their children seem to have gathered for the year-end festivities.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

One of the most-adored celebrity couples, Shahid and Mira have time and again given couple goals to their fans. The duo, being social media users, has always left their fans in awe with their adorable family pictures. The pair tied the knot back in the year 2015. Recently, Mira Rajput shared an ‘aww-dorable’ picture where she was seen basking the sun while striking a pose for the camera. And while her caption is quite cryptic, Shahid Kapoor's response to the post is winning hearts on the internet. The actor wrote, "The sun looks pale compared to you ❤️"

