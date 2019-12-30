Saif Ali Khan And Shahid Kapoor Grab First Spots In Top Netflix Releases Of 2019

Netflix has been dominating the internet streaming game with its wide variety of regional as well as international content for the Indian audience this current year. Shows like Sacred Games to The Witcher and movies like Kabir Singh and 6 Underground, Indian Netflix users could easily experience several hours of out of the box content throughout 2019.

Netflix India has revealed its top 10 most popular films and overall releases of the year 2019. Read more to know about the internet streaming services’ most popular releases of the year 2019 which includes both films and TV series.

The most popular releases of 2019 for India! Is your favourite among them? pic.twitter.com/1S91KAym0V — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2019

Top Netflix releases on 2019

Top Netflix television series of 2019

Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games Season 2 (8.8/10 IMDb rating)

Top Netflix film of 2019

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (7.2/10 IMDb rating)

Sacred Games

The fans were really excited to watch Saf Ali Khan’s Sacred Games season 2 after the makers of the series established themselves as one of the most entertaining and binge-worthy popular shows.

The fans of the show seem to love Nawazuddin’s role though he was not seen in the second season of Sacred Games. The series soon took over the social media after the viewers could not resist making memes on the show.

Kabir Singh

The sensational film revolves around Kabir who is a brilliant surgeon but faces some serious anger issues. The story takes a twist when he falls in love with Preeti, a first-year student at his college. The film was a Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy which also received a huge viewership all over the world. The film starred Shahid Kapoor as Kabir who managed to win the hearts of not only the audience but also the critics.

