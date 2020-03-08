Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & Other B-town Men Celebrate Women Who Empower Them,see Pics

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday, many celebrities took to their social media accounts to send their wishes to their fans and followers. The male actors in Bollywood have specially dedicated posts to honour the women in their lives without whom they would not be able to function. Some of the actors who posted updates include Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor among others.

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of the women in his staff and wrote a heartfelt caption for them. He said, "I really don’t think any of my days would work without the work of this team ! Gratitude cause they make me work harder 👊#amazingpeople #amazingteam #amazingwomen"

Have a look:

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan posted a rather adorable picture when he can be seen venerating the women in his life with his hands joined in respect for them. His mother can be seen at the centre of the photo wearing shades just like the four other women, probably from his team. He captioned the post with the words,"Meet the Women who Empower me !! The Women who run my world 🌍 A very Happy Women’s Day to everyone 🙏🏻"

Have a look:

Read | 'It's not like the world changed post #MeToo' : Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, who has repeatedly shown his love and respect for his mother, wife, daughter and co-stars through his social media updates, also posted a note on his Instagram account. He claimed that every day should be a celebration of the women as they make men who they are.

Take a look:

Read | Diana Penty adorably compares herself with mother Noreen's old photo, calls her 'The OG'

Baaghi 3 actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared an adorable video through his social media account. He dedicated the post to his wife actor Genelia D'Souza who later joins him in the video and embraces him for his effort. The actor captioned the post saying, "मैं तुम्हारे बग़ैर अधूरा हूँ और मैं क़बूल करता हूँ। #happywomensday" ( I am incomplete without you and I admit it).

Take a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates special post on Women's Day to mother Babita Kapoor, see pic

Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn shared a photo of his family and wrote a heartfelt message to go with it. He said, "The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them 🙏🏻"

Have a look:

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a photo which featured the three women in his life- his wife Sunita Kapoor and daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. He captioned the post saying, "every day is their day in our lives and in our home..."

Have a look:

Read | International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood extends special wishes to fans & followers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.