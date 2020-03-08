Diana Penty Adorably Compares Herself With Mother Noreen's Old Photo, Calls Her 'The OG'

Diana Penty made a groundbreaking Bollywood debut with the 2012 hit film Cocktail directed by Homi Adajania. The actor has since then created a niche for herself not just in acting but also as a fashion icon. The actor, who actively indulges in her social media profiles with personal and professional updates, shared a picture of herself with a throwback picture of her mother Noreen Penty on the occasion of International Women's day on Sunday.

In the post, Diana and her mother can be seen posing with their long legs shown off. She captioned the post with the words, “The OG!! I’d like to believe I got it from my mama #NoreenPenty #InternationalWomensDay”. Netizens have garnered the post with hearts and plenty of comments claiming that they look almost identical.

The OG!! I’d like to believe I got it from my mama 💗 #NoreenPenty #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/LeP7RwyR9s — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 8, 2020

Diana Penty will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Shiddat with an ensemble cast. In a recent interaction with the media, Dinesh Vijan, the film’s producer, had revealed that Shiddat is not an ordinary love story but also portrays the length to which one can go for it. He further added that the film speaks volumes about the passion that triumphs all perils and beliefs. The producer concluded, that the belief in one’s heart and the drive to do certain things to achieve it, is what the film Shiddat is about.

About Shiddat

Shiddat is slated for theatrical release by the end of this year. the film features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films.

