Fan Asks Shahid Kapoor If He Is Bored Of 'quarantine'; Actor Has The Best Response

Bollywood celebrities seem to be making good use of quarantine time. Joining the bandwagon was Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor who decided to do a quick Question and Answer session with his fans on Instagram. One user asked the actor if he was bored with quarantine yet and the Jersey actor summed up his answer in the most positive manner. “Why should we be bored when we are getting to be with those we love. Chin up. Stay strong. Fam time. Every moment is a blessing. I never get bored of a challenge,” shared Shahid, also adding a silver lining to the quarantine that pollution is also decreasing. Read below-

Bored of quarantine? Shahid Kapoor answers

In another post, Shahid revealed how he is spending time at home. From learning something new to prepping for when work starts – the actor is keeping himself occupied during self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the team of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the latest to swing into action amid the coronavirus scare. The makers have decided to ‘suspend’ the shoot, so that the cast and crew can be safe at home and help in curbing the spread of the virus. The Kaminey star also urged his fans to be ‘responsible’ and be ‘safe’.

Shahid also took to Twitter to share the update about the shoot being postponed, for now, to ensure the safety of the cast and crew and prevent the spread of the virus.

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Jersey is a cricket-based film, the remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The film is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had directed the original, and the movie is gearing up for release on August 28, 2020. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur.

