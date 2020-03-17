Shahid Kapoor & Gym Owner Yudhishthir Reprimanded By BMC After Actor Gets Exclusive Access

In a big step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday (March 13) midnight. Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. As of now, 13 people tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and the metropolitan region. The number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 39.

Shahid Kapoor violates rules

However, in a major violation of rules, the gym was open for Shahid Kapoor on Sunday despite Maharashtra Government's strict orders. Going by the viral picture shared by photojournalist Shadab Khan, the actor was spotted at a Bandra gym, AntiGravity Club, on Sunday evening. The reports suggest that he was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. In the picture, Shahid is seen doing an intensive workout in the VIP section. The reports suggest that the gym was shut all day but opened for the couple at around 5.30 PM and on spotting paparazzi around, they chose to leave from a different exit door.

BMC issues notice

Taking matters into their own hands, the BMC on Monday sealed the AntiGravity club, the Bandra gym where Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted working out on Sunday despite the state government's directive to shut all gyms across the state.

Kapoor and gym owner Yudhishthir Jaising were reprimanded for violating a health advisory issued by the state government that posed a risk to public safety.

Meanwhile, AntiGravity club owner Yudhishthir spoke to a leading tabloid and asserted that Shahid was a 'close friend' who had come to get some equipment and he was only showing him the right way to use it. He also clarified that the club has not broken any rule and has been shut since Friday. Further Yudhishthir said that they often work out at each other's houses and it was 'just friends chilling on a Sunday evening'.

