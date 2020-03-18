Mira Kapoor Exercises At Home After Her Recent Gym Controversy With Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and are regularly seen showing their love for each other on social media. Shahid and Mira are also one of those Bollywood couples who work out together. They are often seen hitting the gym together as well. Recently, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture that said she was working out at home.

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture on her story. In the picture, she was seen wearing trainers and leggings. She captioned the picture as ‘Endorphin Rush’. She also mentioned several hashtags like #quarantineworkout, #stayhome, #stayfit, #AGatHome. She also went to tag the gym manager, Yudhishthir Jaising and the gym in her story as she chose to stay at home and workout.

She took the decision to stay at home and workout owing to a recent controversy involving her and Shahid Kapoor. A few days back, Mira Kapur was pictured leaving a gym in Bandra with her husband Shahid Kapoor. They were pictured leaving the gym after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had strictly said that all the gyms, shopping malls, movie theatres in Mumbai should be kept closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram

After the report came out that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were seen leaving the gym together, BMC has now sealed the gym which Shahid and Mira visited. A media report also revealed that the BMC has reprimanded both Shahid Kapoor and the gym owner for violating the health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety.

