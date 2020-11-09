Shahid Kapoor Introduces Everyone To Team 'Jersey', Expresses 'can't Do It Without Them'

Shahid Kapoor's photos from the sets of his upcoming film Jersey have become the trending topic of discussion among fans on social media as the actor has been keeping netizens updated with his whereabouts from the sets every day. Now, Shahid has shared an appreciation post for his Jersey team on his Instagram handle to commend their efforts in the making of the highly-anticipated sports drama. Sharing a picture of himself with the crew of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, the Kabir Singh actor was all praise about his team.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Shares A Stunning Shower Picture; Takes Internet By Storm

Shahid Kapoor expresses how important his 'Jersey' team is for him

After taking the internet by storm by giving fans a sneak-peek into his prep for his much-awaited sports film titled Jersey, which is a remake of 2019's superhit Tollywood film of the same title, Shahid Kapoor has now introduced everyone to his Jersey team.

Earlier today, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share a group picture with the crew of the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial to appreciate their efforts as a team to bring the shoot schedules of the film to fruition. Thus, sharing a BTS picture with his team from the sets of Jersey, Shahid penned a sweet note which read, "Can’t do it without em... (sic)".

In the picture shared by him, the 39-year-old sported a rugged look with a full-grown beard as he posed for the camera in a checkered shirt over a black T-shirt and a pair of grey cargo pants along with brown cowboy boots. On the other hand, the entire team of Jersey posed in twinning black and blue outfits.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Sports Helmet & Sunglasses As He Enjoys His Morning Ride; Shares Glimpses

Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Begins 'Jersey' Preparation; Shares Picture From Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle to shower Shahid with heaps of praise, giving an insight into how the Haider actor prepped for his role in the upcoming film. Shedding some light on his preparation for playing the role of Arjun Raichand in Jersey, Aalim wrote, "Shahid really gets involved whenever he is preparing himself for any character in a film. Be It Kaminey, Haider, Udtaa Punjab, Kabir Singh and many more... He loves to transform himself completely for any character... Be it his body language, His accent, His Physical appearance. (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Drops 'hot' Mirror Selfie, Wife Mira Rajput & Brother Ishaan Khatter Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.