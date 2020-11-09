Shahid Kapoor Shares A Stunning Shower Picture; Takes Internet By Storm

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to social media to post a gorgeous picture of himself. In the intense shot, the actor is seen enjoying a shower with water dripping down his eyebrows and beard. Through the picture, the actor wished his followers a good morning with a simple and sweet caption. His followers have reciprocated the energy in the comments section as they wish him in return and compliment the artistic picture.

Shahid Kapoor’s good morning

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently posted a stunning picture of himself on social media and the fans seem to be loving it. In the picture posted, the Udta Punjab actor is seen taking a shower while staring right into the camera with an intense look across his face. He has gone shirtless for the picture while he poses with a wet face. Shahid Kapoor has a poker expression on, while he peeps through the running shower water. Water is seen dripping from his eyelashes, eyebrows, and beard, as he poses showcasing his sun-kissed skin. The correct lighting in the picture also adds to its beauty by giving it a natural and real shine.

In the caption for the post, Shahid Kapoor has put forth a simple and sweet wish for his fans and followers. He has wished them a good morning while blessing their feed with the stunning photograph. Have a look at the picture on Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, quite a few people have spoken highly of the picture as they love to witness time-to-time updates from the actor. A few people have also wished him good morning with motivating thoughts and quotes. Some of his fans have also used loving emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be seen in the upcoming sports drama, Jersey. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is an adaptation of a Telugu film with the same name. It also features actors like Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

