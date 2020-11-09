Shahid Kapoor Sports Helmet & Sunglasses As He Enjoys His Morning Ride; Shares Glimpses

On Sunday night, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and posted two pictures of himself in which he was seen all decked up for his morning ride. Shahid sported a classy jacket, wore a pair of quirky sunglasses and did not forget to carry his helmet. He teamed his overall look with a pair of boots.

As soon as Shahid Kapoor's Instagram posts were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on the pics. Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped fire and awestruck emoticons. Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter penned, "That's an elite pic". A user wrote, "Now that's a good morning". As soon as Shahid stumbled upon his comment, he was quick to reply. Kapoor replied with a cracker emoticon. Fans were in awe of Shahid's bronzed look as they flooded the comment section with hearts.

Shahid gives a glimpse of his morning ride

(Credit: Instagram)

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Begins 'Jersey' Preparation; Shares Picture From Cricket Ground

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Kabir Singh, alongside Kiara Advani. The movie is a remake of the hit 2017 film titled Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh received mixed reviews from moviegoers and the songs from the film hit the bullseye.

Shahid is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey. On November 8, he gave a sneak peek into how he prepared himself for the film. Shahid sported an all-black outfit and also wore the knee-pads as he prepared for his character in Jersey. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan". Apart from him, the movie will also star father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

The film chronicles the story of a super-talented cricketer who experiences failure in his career. However, he decides to return to the field in his late 30s as he gets driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team. He also wants to fulfill his son's wish. Interestingly, the movie is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also directed the 2019 film.

Also Read | Disha Patani Shares Picture Of Goku On Her Feed, Fans In Love With Her Pet

Also Read | Timeline Of Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff's Rumoured Relationship

Also Read | Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'London Confidential'; Confirms It's Not About COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.