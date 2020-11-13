Shahid Kapoor Is Winter-ready In His Latest Instagram Post; Check Out

Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor posted a new picture on his Instagram handle, the caption of which read as ” Winter is coming .... morning all”. In the photo, Shahid appears to be seated comfortably in the backseat of his car as he is roaming around the city for his daily tasks. His hooded jacked appears to bear a striking resemblance to the hoods that are a staple outfit in the hit HBO series 'Game Of Thrones'. Game Of Thrones (colloquially known as GOT) ran for as long as eight seasons.

Here is the image from Shahid Kapoor's Instagram:

The actor, at the moment, is busy filming and prepping for his sports drama film, Jersey. Since past few weeks, Shahid Kapoor has been giving his fans glimpses of his look in the sports drama film and clips from his days of filming and net practice.

Here are some more of them from Shahid Kapoor's Instagram:

A little less than a month ago, Kapoor and the film’s female lead Mrunal Thakur wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Announcing the same, the two tweeted the following:

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020

I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state.@tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 18, 2020

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telegu movie that has the same title. The film is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

