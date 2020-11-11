Mira Kapoor Shares A Candid Photo Captured By Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor has fun ways to entertain her fans through her social media handle. From her candids to food posts, Mira Kapoor's Instagram feed gives a sneak peak into the star's life and nature. She recently shared one picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen with her friends, unware that they are being clicked by someone. Mira Kapoor later revealed who clicked their candid picture. Let’s take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram handle and see what she posted.

Mira Kapoor recently shared a candid picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen with her two friends, all of them getting ready. When she shared this picture, she claimed that her husband Shahid Kapoor sneaked into their room and captured their candid look while they were doing their hair. Mira Kapoor can be seen slaying in a brick coloured top with trendy bell sleeves and cautiously tying up her hair. She paired the stylish top with navy blue denim. When Shahid Kapoor captured them, one of Mira’s friends was straightening her hair while the other was combing her hair. Mira Kapoor stated in the caption that they should click a proper picture but somehow ended up getting clicked while getting ready for the picture. She mentioned her pals in the caption and stated how much she was missing them. In the end, she added that it was Shahid Kapoor who snuck in and clicked the candid pic of them getting ready.

Mira's fans loved this candid look and took to her Instagram post to shower hearts on the picture. Many others cracked up to see Mira and her friends’ funny candid look. Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram comments where fans reacted to her latest post.

Mira Kapoor’s photos

Mira Kapoor’s photos are often liked by fans and followers for her quirky captions. Mira shared these pictures a while ago as she was having a sunbath during winters. She can be seen lying in the sun with her skin glowing brightly as the sunshine reflects on her face. She can be seen wearing a pink coloured t-shirt and winking for the camera. In the caption, she stated how much she has been loving the winter sun and said bye to her fans as she had planned to eat some saag.

