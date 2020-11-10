Shahid Kapoor Posts New Pics From Training Session For 'Jersey': 'Never Too Late To Dream'

Shahid Kapoor time and again shares glimpses from his cricket training sessions for his upcoming movie- Jersey. Recently, he posted another bunch of photos in which he can be seen practising the sport for the film. Shahid shared the pics on Tuesday morning. In the first pic, he can be seen practising with the bat.

Whereas, in the second post, he posed for a mirror selfie. Sharing the photos, Kapoor wrote, "Get up and get going. Morning all. #jersey... it’s never too late to dream." In no time, Shahid Kapoor's photos met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote, "Wow you are awake so early", whereas another fan penned, "Lots of love from turkey! I am a big fan". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Shahid set the internet ablaze after he gave a sneak-peek into his team for the movie, Jersey. The film is a remake of 2019's superhit Tollywood film of the same title. Introducing his big-bang crew, Shahid Kapoor penned a sweet note for them. Appreciating their efforts, he wrote that 'he can't do without them'. In the pic, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu star sported a checkered shirt and pair of denim. While he stood in the middle for the portrait, his team, all dressed up in black and blue outfits, stood beside him and happily posed for the camera.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Kabir Singh, alongside Kiara Advani. The movie is a remake of the hit 2017 film titled Arjun Reddy, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Kabir Singh received mixed reviews and the songs from the film have become immensely popular.

In his upcoming movie, Jersey, he will play the role of a super-talented cricketer who experiences failure in his career. However, in a turn of events, he gets driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team. He returns to the field in his late 30s to prove his expertise. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also directed the 2019 film, Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles.

