Mira Rajput Shares 'aww-dorable' Picture Of Zain And Misha, Says 'This Is Us'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has time and again shelled out major family goals, as she constantly keeps on updating her fans with family pictures on social media handles. Recently, Mira Rajput shared an ‘aww-dorable’ picture of her munchkins Misha and Zain bonding. Take a look.

Misha and Zain bond on the show

Of all the shows that have got the audience hooked in the recent past, This Is Us is one of the few shows that have set the viewers on an emotional, yet funny riot. Seems like the show’s catchy name has inspired Mira Rajput’s recent Instagram post, as the star-wife took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor with a caption that has caught all the attention. In the picture shared by Mira Rajput, Zain and Misha can be seen posing with their friends, gazing right out from the windows. Mira Kapoor captioned the picture as “This is us ❤️”. Soon after Mira Rajput posted the photograph, Mira's friends from the industry began to shower the picture with love. While Ayesha Khanna dropped a heart emoji, Pragya Kapoor, too, chimed in the comment section and posted three heart emojis. Take look at the picture:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

One of the most-adored couples, Shahid and Mira have time and again given couple goals to their fans. The duo, being active members of social media, has always left their fans in awe with their adorable family pictures. The pair tied the knot back in the year 2015.

