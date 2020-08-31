Mira Kapoor Shares New Hack For Giving Your AirPods A Stylish New Look; See Post

Fans of Mira Kapoor know that she is a huge follower of the fashion industry. Mira Kapoor often shares photos and videos of her favorite clothes and makeup products. Moreover, she even shares hacks and tips with her fans on social media. Recently, Mira Kapoor reshared a post that showcased a new way to style your AirPods.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo from the post and talked about how this new product would be perfect to make AirPods look more stylish.

Mira Kapoor shares a "genius" idea to make AirPods more stylish for all occasions

[Image from Mira Kapoor Instagram]

Taking to her Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, shared a post about 'The Pebble Pods'. Pebble Pods are stylish earring like items designed to hold AirPods in place. They also work as stylish additions to the AirPods' simple design.

According to the company that designed these earrings, these 'Pebble Pods' effortlessly allow the wearer to slip in their AirPods without any fuss. Mira Kapoor shared a photo of these new earrings on her Instagram page and called them "genius". Mira, who is a huge fan of style and fashion, loved the idea of accessorizing AirPods with specially designed earrings.

It seems like Mira Kapoor's love for jewellery has also been passed on to her children. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a post in which she claimed that "jewellery obsession runs in the family". She also shared a photo of kid-friendly jewellery that was used by her daughter Misha Kapoor. Misha recently celebrated her fourth birthday on August 26, 2020. Her brother, Zain Kapoor, will soon celebrate his second birthday on September 5.

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor's actor husband Shahid Kapoor is all set to feature in the upcoming sports drama movie Jersey. This film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie with the same name. Both the remake and the original are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a washed-up cricketer, played by Nani in the Telugu version. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also play prominent roles in the remake.

[Promo Image from Mira Kapoor Instagram]

