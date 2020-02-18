Shahid Kapoor Lifts His Wife Mira Rajput In His Arms In This Adorable Throwback Video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and since then has been giving major relationship goals to fans. The couple is often seen posting cute pictures of them on their social media handles. Fans also love to see their pictures and shower the posts with love in the comments section. Shahid and Mira have been married for five years now and have two lovely kids called Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Recently, a video is going viral on fan clubs of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. The chemistry between the two is simply outstanding in the video. The video is from Neha Dhupia’s chat show.

In the video, Shahid was asked about how many pushups he can do and then he was asked about how much does he lift to which the actor had a quirky response. He said to Neha Dhupia that does she want to make him lift his wife to which she quickly said yes. The actor is then seen lifting his wife, Mira Rajput in his arms as he tells her to jump.

The fans are gushing over their throwback video. Even the show’s host Neha Dhupia looks smitten with this gesture. Shahid then asks his wife if she wants to take her to the couch, to which she firmly says no. Watch the adorable throwback video here.

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. It is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film is a sports drama that is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in key roles. The story is said to be about a 36-year-old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago and now aims to play in the Indian Cricket team. Jersey is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2020.

