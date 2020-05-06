Shahid Kapoor Nails Rehearsal For His Track 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal' In Throwback Video, Watch

It is not a hidden fact that Shahid Kapoor is truly a gifted dancer and has time again enticed his fans through his dance performances in his films. Recently, choreographer Bosco Martis who worked with Shahid Kapoor in the film Phata Poster Nikla Hero shared a BTS throwback video of him rehearsing the song Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai with the Kabir Singh actor.

Along with it, Bosco Martis also shared a fun fact in the caption while sharing the video wherein he wrote that this rehearsal took place six years ago and that the rehearsal session with Shahid Kapoor for Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai lasted only for 5 minutes.

Shahid Kapoor can be seen acing the hook step of Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai

The video has Shahid Kapoor effortlessly nailing the hook step of Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai as he can be seen dancing with Bosco Martis and his team. Shahid Kapoor can be seen donning a casual olive green Ganji which he has paired with a cream coloured shorts. However, Shahid Kapoor is still managing to pull off the casual look and is looking dapper as always.

This video is sure to come across as a visual delight for all the die-hard fans of Shahid Kapoor who were missing his phenomenal dancing skills on celluloid. Take a look at the video of Shahid Kapoor performing in the song Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai.

Shahid Kapoor engaged in a hilarious social media banter with wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor recently engaged in a hilarious social media banter with wife Mira Rajput. It all started after Shahid shared a video on his social media wherein he can be seen acting all goofy while flirting with Mira wherein the latter is visibly caught off-guard. However, Mira did not allow her husband to go unescaped.

The Haider actor's wife took 'sweet revenge' on her husband on her social media soon after that. She shared a throwback picture of Shahid posing on the cover of a magazine. The fans of the couple were super delighted to see their endearing and amusing banter on social media. Check out their hilarious posts dedicated to each other.

