Shahid Kapoor Shares An Adorable Monochrome Pic With Wife Mira Rajput; Netizens React

Amid Coronavirus lockdown where several Bollywood celebrities are spending time doing mundane household chores, it seems that Bollywood’s couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are spending some romantic time together. The actor shared an adorable picture on Instgram which is winning hearts on the internet.

Shahid Kapoor shares a cute picture with wife Mira Rajput

The Kabir Singh star who is spending some quality with his family can be seen taking out time for his wife as well. Shahid shared a captivating monochrome picture on his Instagram where he can be seen clicking a selfie and the picture will just leave you awe-struck. In the snap, Mira can be seen leaning on his husband while Shahid can be seen in all smiles while clicking the selfie.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid Kapoor & Young Ishaan Khatter's Smiles Will Melt Your Hearts

Read: Priyanka Chopra-Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Teri Meri Kahaani': Check Out Popular Songs

'Kabir along with his real-life Preeti'

Several fans of the couple stormed the comment section after seeing the adorable and romantic picture of the couple. Some compared the Jodi with his last venture Kabir Singh and tagged them as Kabir along with his real-life Preeti while others poured in their love.

One of the users wrote that Shahid seems to have been spending nice and cozy time with Mira. Another user commented on the looks of Mira and compared it with Amrita Rao and said that she resembles the actress sometimes in the pictures. A third user called the couple as the world’s best Jodi along with some heart emoticons while the other commented as a cute and adorable couple.

Meanwhile, Mira is very active these days on social media where she is posting pictures of her quarantine period. From teaching maths to her children to constructing a tiny house with them, she is updating fans with her quarantine activities. Recently, she shared a picture where she cooked three different kinds of delectable desserts and shared it on her Instagram story. Mira captioned the story as ‘old school quarantine vibes.’

Read: Mira Rajput And Misha Brighten Quarantine Days With Sunflowers, Leave Netizens Impressed

Read: Recipe Of A Zucchini Cake Which Will Mirror Mira Rajput's Dish; Read Details

(Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.