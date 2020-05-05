Shahid Kapoor Shares Stunning Throwback Picture Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are sharing throwback pictures to remunerate some happening times during an hour of such crisis. Dashing star Shahid Kapoor who is known to impress fans with his stellar acting shared an appealing picture on his social media. The heartthrob is soaring temperature with the throwback picture which seems to be from a photoshoot.

Shahid Kapoor shares a shirtless picture on Instagram

The Kabir Singh actor who is spending his time with children and wife, Mira Rajput, is often seen sharing several throwback pictures. Recently he shared an appealing picture on his Instagram page which is sure to leave his fans' hearts fluttering. In the gripping snap, the heartthrob can be seen posing shirtless while flaunting his chiseled body and abs. The actor can also be seen striking a cool pose with his signature bearded look. With a beautiful picturesque background, the picture is speaking volumes. The actor did not caption the video and used the “#throwback” to define it.

This is not the first time that the actors have treated his fans with some amazing throwback pictures. Earlier Shahid shared another picture on his Instagram page where he looked dapper in formals. He donned a black and white striped suit with a bow which just added more charm to his personality.

Shahid Kapoor besides spending time with his family has also donned a chef’s cap for his wife, Mira. The actor sometime back treated Mira with some lip-smacking pancakes and the two shared a glimpse of the same on their social media handles. Mira shared a picture of her feet resting on the table and wrote that she is waiting while her husband cooks some pancakes. Later, Mira surprised her fans with the picture of the pancakes on Instagram when they were ready. The pancakes looked more delicious as they were topped with strawberries and more than that it was made out of love by the actor.

