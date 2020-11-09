Atlee Posts Adorable Anniversary Wish For Wife Priya, Calls Her 'partner-in-crime'

Tamil film director Atlee is known to be very active on social media. He recently took to Twitter to wish his wife Priya a very happy anniversary. Take a look at the post and read on.

Atlee shares an adorable anniversary post for wife Priya on Twitter

Atlee shared an adorable post for wife Priya on Twitter on the occasion of the couple’s sixth anniversary. In the post, Atlee wrote that he and his wife have faced many ups and downs in their life. He has called his wife a 'shock absorber' and also someone who has guided him to make the right decisions in life. He also described her as his lovely friend and crime partner.

Happy 6th wed anniversary @priyaatlee we have faced so many ups downs together in life,ur like a shock absorber u make the right balance & have guided me to take right decisions in life though ur still my kid my lovely friend, crime partner ,wife & everything to me in this world, pic.twitter.com/KH33o13EHY — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 9, 2020

Fans and followers of the director are showering their love on the post by commenting on it. They have sent anniversary wishes to the couple as well. Some have used heart-eye and red heart emojis to express their love for the couple. Many are calling them a cute couple. See their reactions here:

Happy 6th wedding anniversary to beautiful couple @Atlee_dir @priyaatlee 💐💐 — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) November 9, 2020

Happya wedding anniversary day anna&anni life long Happya இருங்க🎂🎂🎂🍫🍫🍫👏👏👏 — Dhanush (@Dhanush38738715) November 9, 2020

Happy wedding anniversary Atlee Anna & Priya Akka. With my lovable wishes — DON SURYA (@DONSURY50936271) November 9, 2020

Atlee and Priya have set major couple goals with their adorable photos on social media. Atlee’s Instagram is full of photos of his personal and professional life. He also shared photos of him with his pet dog, Becky, on Instagram.

He was earlier the assistant director to S Shanker on the films Enthiran and Nanban. Atlee has directed some of the blockbuster Tamil movies. Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil are movies that he has directed. His films have won many awards as well.

Atlee’s wife Priya is also one of the well-known actors in the Tamil film industry. Some of her notable works include Red Chillies, I’m Not a Saint, Naan Mahaan Alla, and Soan Papdi. She also starred in the famous Malayalam movie Ottayaal Paatha.

Atlee’s wife Priya’s Instagram, too, frequently keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life. She posts pictures with husband Atlee very often. She also actively promotes Atlee’s professional ventures on her Instagram. Her Instagram gives her fans a glimpse of their travel adventures together. Priya’s Instagram also shows that she is a huge foodie and has a sweet tooth.

Image courtesy- @priyaatlee Instagram

