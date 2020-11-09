Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 13 Years In Bollywood With Pic From First Shoot, Feels 'blessed'

Actress Sonam Kapoor has completed 13 years in Bollywood since her debut with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. To commemorate the joyous occasion, the actress walked down the memory lane and shared a picture from her first photoshoot with Ranbir for the film Saawariya. While captioning the post, the Aisha actress looked back at her days in the industry where she has witnessed all the happiness and tribulations.

Sonam Kapoor completes 13 years in Bollywood

Recalling her time in Bollywood, the actress wrote that 13 years ago she debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing for Sonam. According to the 35-years-old actress, the good bad, and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. She thanked the country and the filmmakers who laid faith in her and believed in her talent. Sonam feels blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed her to give her best with every role that she has portrayed.

Apart from Sonam, Ranbir Kapoor also clocked 13 years in the industry after he featured with Sonam in the film. Before Sonam was launched as the leading lady in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, she worked with him as an assistant director. The story of the film Saawariya chronicles around wandering singer Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) who arrives in a mystical town and meets charming prostitute Gulabji (Rani Mukherjee). Gulabji directs Raj to a local boarding house, and he begins to explore his new home. But soon the restless Raj meets the stunning Sakina (Sonam Kapoor), a young Muslim who spurns his advances. As Gulabji pines for the handsome musician, Raj falls hard for the elusive Sakima -- who secretly harbors her own unspoken desires.

During the promotions of her last film The Zoya Factor, Sonam revealed how she told her mother Sunita Kapoor that she did not want to go to college but work with Sanjay to which her mother denied. The actress then tried to convince her father Anil Kapoor, who had forgotten that Sanjay was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s assistant during 1942: A Love Story, and was skeptical as he did not know the filmmaker personally.

