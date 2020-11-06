Karanvir Bohra 'happy' For Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Engagement, Grooves In Excitement

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to Instagram recently and made their relationship official. Not only this, in the pic, Zaid and Gauahar could be seen looking into the eyes of each other, while holding balloons in the hand. 'She said yes' was written on the balloon. As soon as Karanvir Bohra stumbled upon the news, he took to Instagram and expressed happiness over the same.

Karanvir shared a fun video in which he said, "What? Did she say yes to you? I asked her first for coffee and she didn't say anything. Forget that, guys. Gauahar and Zaid, you guys are getting married! I am so so happy and excited." After this, Karanvir starting dancing around in the house. He grooved to the beats of Ainvayi Ainvayi from the movie, Band Baaja Baaraat.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s engagement news made Karanvir the happiest. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Oh my god! Best news today Gauahar Khan you are getting married....yahooooooooo!!! So so so happy for you guys Zaid Darbar. Welcoming you guys soon to the happy club". As soon as Teejay Sidhu stumbled upon the same, she wrote, "Hahaha! Love it! congrats to you Gauahar".

Karanvir 'happy' for Gauahar-Zaid

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra 'excited' As He Gets Ready To Welcome Third Baby With Teejay Sidhu

There were many speculations about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship. However, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. The two stars shared many adorable photos and videos that hinted at their love. However, on November 5, the duo broke the big news and are soon going to get engaged.

As soon as Gauahar's post was up, it met with a flurry of comments. Several popular faces from the industry dropped sweet wishes for the duo. Neha Kakkar wrote, "Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two". Jay Bhanushali, Sunil Grover, Saina Nehwal, Kishwer M Rai, Sugandha Mishra and many others dropped endearing comments. Zaid Darbar also posted the same picture with the same caption on his Instagram account.

Also Read | Ranbir, Alia Join Mouni Roy And Nagarjuna On The Sets Of Brahmastra For A 10 Day Shoot

On the work front, in September, Karanvir began shooting for his upcoming movie titled Kutubminar and 'mahurat' of the same was inaugurated by Dehradun's Chief Minister. Sharing glimpses from the same, the actor revealed that all the safety measures were taken care of, whilst shooting the movie. The flick also stars Sanjay Mishra.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar To Tie The Knot, Couple Makes Announcement On Instagram

Also Read |Did Shaheer Sheikh Just Make Relationship With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor Insta-official?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.