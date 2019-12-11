Did Shahid Kapoor Refuse To Perform After Being Denied The Best Actor Award? Read Here

Shahid Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor who started his career as a background dancer. Shahid entered the Bollywood industry with the acclaimed movie, Ishq Vishq. At the beginning of his career, he was seen in many romantic movies but as time went on, Shahid started working in different roles Shahid Kapoor who is currently prepping for his role in Jersey reportedly seems to have walked off from an Award show.

Shahid Kapoor walks off:

A leading entertainment portal claimed that the Award show promised Shahid Kapoor, the Best Actor Award, after which he was going to perform at the event. However, there was a last-minute change that left the actor upset. Reportedly, the organizers of the event decided to change the recipient of the Best Actor Award and gave it to Ranveer Singh instead of him. Due to which, the Kabir Singh actor stormed out without performing as well.

What's next for the actor?

The actor will next be seen in the film, Jersey, which is a sports drama film based on a thirty-six-year-old man who is a talented but failed cricketer. He resumes playing cricket after having left it for years to fulfill his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish to get a jersey as a gift for him. The main character of the film is an introvert, a quiet fellow, who is led to introspect on his life situations and is compelled to make choices that are hard and tough to make. He turns to cricket as a last resort and is supposed to prove himself as a worthy player. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

