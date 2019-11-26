Shahid Kapoor's Five Best Performances In His Career So Far | See List

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor has paved his way to the top with his exceptional performances over the years. Here we list down some of his best performances till date.

Best performances of Shahid Kapoor till date

Haider

Shahid Kapoor played the role of the protagonist, Haider Meer, in this movie. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and was critically acclaimed both, in India and overseas. Shahid Kapoor received a lot of praise for the character he played in the movie and his acting. He even won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for this role. This was a very dark role, that was completely different from the ‘Boy next door’ image that he had played previously. The actor managed to floor the audience with his soulful acting in Haider, and it is still considered to be one of his best performances.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met, an Imtiaz Ali directorial, released in 2007 and managed to win over a million hearts in India. The role played by Shahid Kapoor, Aditya, did not have half as many dialogues as Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet, but spoke volumes through his simplistic approach towards the character. The sophisticated role of a depressed young man was played extremely well by Shahid. It left the audience in awe, watching their favorite actor play a role so contrasting from what they were used to seeing earlier. Though the character had a silent nature, Shahid Kapoor managed to steal the viewer's hearts through his charms and chocolaty look.

Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor managed to prove to the audience that he is a versatile actor with this critically acclaimed role. In this Abhishek Chaubry directorial, Shahid managed to play and intense character and portray the aggression amazingly. The role of 'Tommy' that he played in the movie paved the way for Shahid Kapoor to take up some serious roles and showcase his potential as a versatile actor.

Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. Shahid did a very good job and acted with such poise and class that it sent a shiver down the spines of his fans. The actor carried the heavy beard and traditional attires remarkably well, and his performance truly made people believe that he, in fact, a royalty.

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor played the role of Kabir Singh in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The audience doesn't seem to be getting tired of watching their favourite actor play dark roles like these. The star put his heart and soul in this movie, and it is translated effortlessly on the screen. The intensity through which Shahid played the character has been the magnet that is attracting audiences into the movie theatre. This movie will very well leave a mark on the actor's career.

